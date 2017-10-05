Oct 5th, 2017

Yesterday we had a healthy helping of Pixel, so we wouldn’t blame you for taking pause on the first chance to order the LG V30 today. AT&T and Verizon have let open the floodgates, as promised.

But if you’ve already decided this is the phone for you, here’s what’s on offer from the two biggest US carriers:

  • Verizon: 64GB model begins at $35 per monthover two years, or $840 outright. Comes with a free $200 prepaid card.
  • AT&T: 64GB model begins at $37 per month over 30 months, or $809.99 outright.

No matter which version you get, don’t forget that LG is dishing out free Daydream View headsets and a full second year added to your warranty, so long as you take care to register.

For those on Sprint and T-Mobile, the former isn’t carrying the LG V30, but will instead have the LG V30+ October 13th. Meanwhile, T-Mobile’s pre-sales for the LG V30 open up today, with availability also hitting October 13th.
local_offer    AT&T   LG   LG V30   LG V30 Plus   Sprint   T-Mobile   Verizon  

stars Further Reading

T-Mobile offering $325 if you bring your own Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL vs Competition

Verizon Blueborne update

2013 Yahoo hack affected all 3 billion accounts

Verizon now offers pre-paid Family Plans with discounts

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung plans to make over $100 for each iPhone X
closeSamsung set to make over $100 for each iPhone X sold

A new report shows that Samsung will be making around $110 for every iPhone X sold due to the Samsung supplying the OLED panels and batteries for Apple’s latest device.

2

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

3

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

4

more_vertPixel 2 rumor roundup
closeHere’s everything we know about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL so far

We are just days away from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL unveiling, so we take a look at what has been leaked and rumored for the devices and what to expect.

5

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

6

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

7

more_vertOnePlus will skip the 5T and go straight to the 6
closeThe OnePlus 6 is expected to launch early next year

A new report claims that OnePlus will be skipping the “5T” and will be going straight to the “OnePlus 6”.

8

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (September 2017 #5)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

9

more_vertOnePlus 5 running Android 8.0 Oreo spotted on Geekbench
closeOnePlus 5 running Android 8.0 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus appears to already be testing Android 8.0 Oreo for the OnePlus 5. The phone was spotted running the latest Android version on a popular benchmarking site, indicating that a close beta could be underway.

10

more_vertGoogle Assistant hits the Play Store
closeGoogle Assistant now available for download on the Play Store

The Google Assistant application has been released onto the Play Store, making it easier for the company to update Assistant without requiring an overall software update.