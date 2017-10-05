Yesterday we had a healthy helping of Pixel , so we wouldn’t blame you for taking pause on the first chance to order the LG V30 today. AT&T and Verizon have let open the floodgates, as promised.

But if you’ve already decided this is the phone for you, here’s what’s on offer from the two biggest US carriers:

Verizon : 64GB model begins at $35 per monthover two years, or $840 outright. Comes with a free $200 prepaid card.

: 64GB model begins at $35 per monthover two years, or $840 outright. Comes with a free $200 prepaid card. AT&T: 64GB model begins at $37 per month over 30 months, or $809.99 outright.

No matter which version you get, don’t forget that LG is dishing out free Daydream View headsets and a full second year added to your warranty, so long as you take care to register.

For those on Sprint and T-Mobile, the former isn’t carrying the LG V30, but will instead have the LG V30+ October 13th. Meanwhile, T-Mobile’s pre-sales for the LG V30 open up today, with availability also hitting October 13th.