Blueborne is one of the latest attacks used to hack phones. As the name implies, it’s an airborne attack that uses Bluetooth. Most devices that support Bluetooth are vulnerable to the attack. Verizon is rolling out patches to a handful of Android devices.

Verizon is updating the Moto Z2 Force , Samsung Galaxy S8 , Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus , Samsung Galaxy Note 5 , Samsung Galaxy S6 , Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge , and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus . Some of the updates also include the latest Android Security patches as well.

If you have one of the Verizon devices listed, be sure to check for the update and protect your phone from hackers. If you’re interested, you can learn more about Blueborne right here.

[via Verizon 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]