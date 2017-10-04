Oct 4th, 2017

If you’re curious about the Pixel 2 and thinking about getting one, T-Mobile has a deal that might sweeten the pot for you. Verizon is the official carrier partner for the Pixel 2 again, but that doesn’t mean Verizon is the only network you’ll be able to use the device on.

T-Mobile is highlighting that fact by offering to reimburse anyone who brings a Pixel 2 to their network with up to 50% off the price of your device paid out on a pre-paid gift card. T-Mobile says the offer is for a limited time only, but they haven’t announced when the promotion will end.

Pixel 2 owners can take advantage of this offer by activating a new line of voice service (new T-Mobile customers) or adding a line of voice service (existing customers) on a qualifying rate plan. Show us proof of purchase for your Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL via our online redemption site, and we’ll mail you a prepaid MasterCard worth 50% of the MSRP of the 64GB Pixel 2. It’s that simple!

There are some additional terms in the promotion that you’ll need to take into consideration, too. You need to register for this offer and add a qualified plan on your account within 30 days of receiving your new Pixel 2 device. You also have to be the original owner, as devices purchased on Craigslist, eBay, or Swappa won’t be eligible for the promotion. T-Mobile says even if your Pixel 2 is on back order for a few weeks, you’re eligible as long as you ordered it during their promotional period.

What do you think of this offer? Would you consider switching to T-Mobile over Verizon?
