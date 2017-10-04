The Pixel 2 XL has finally been announced, which means the Pixel XL is old news. That’s life in the smartphone world. The question now for Pixel XL owners is whether the Pixel 2 XL is worth the upgrade. Let’s take a look at our handy chart.

These two phones are similar in a lot of ways, but there are a couple of differences. The processor is going to be a big improvement for a lot of people. The Pixel XL was already a buttery smooth device, but now it should be even more lightning fast. The base storage option has been bumped up from 32GB to 64GB, which will make a lot of people happy. Especially since there’s no SD card slot.

The Pixel 2 XL has a slightly bigger battery, but it’s probably not going to make a huge difference. Other than the processor and storage, there aren’t huge differences in specs. The big differences come in the design. The bezels are much smaller on the Pixel 2 XL and you get front-facing speakers. Those two things alone may be worth the upgrade.

We expect the camera on the Pixel 2 XL to be just as good, if not better than the original Pixel XL. The Pixel XL still has the best camera on any smartphone right now. It might not have the biggest megapixel count, but photos look stunning. Google made a few improvements on the camera too, but we have to test it out for ourselves before we can judge it.

Is it worth the upgrade?

So, is the Pixel 2 XL worth the upgrade? It depends on how much you value the new design and performance improvements. Those are big upgrades for some people, but others won’t care as much. Do you have the original Pixel XL? Will you be upgrading? Let us know in the poll below!