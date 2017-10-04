Some people look at the Pixel phones as the “iPhone of the Android world.” Like Apple, Google controls every aspect of the Pixel. From the hardware design to the software features. Now that the Pixel 2 XL is finally official, we can compare it to the latest and greatest iPhone, the iPhone X.

Screen size is basically the same for these two devices, but the bezel is slightly different. The iPhone X has very small bezels and the unsightly “notch” at the top. The Pixel 2 XL doesn’t have quite as small bezels, but it has front-facing stereo speakers, which makes it forgivable. Plus, the screen is not obstructed by any notches.

Read Also: iPhone X vs Android Alternatives

Both devices have OLED displays, but the Pixel 2 XL has higher screen resolution. Performance should be comparable, but it’s really hard to compare with Apple’s own chips without seeing the device in action. Early reports about the A11 have been extremely positive. The original Pixel had great performance and we expect the same here.

One of the biggest areas of competition will be the camera. The Pixel still has the best camera on the market and the Pixel 2 XL should only build on that. The iPhone also has a great camera and the iPhone X has dual lenses. The Pixel 2 XL only has one camera, but if it’s better than the iPhone X, that won’t be an issue.

All in all, these are two excellent devices on paper. We hope to put them to the test side by side in the future. What do you think about the Pixel 2 XL and iPhone X? Is there a clear winner?

Best Android Phones

Impressed with the Pixel 2 XL in this comparison? There’s a lot more where that came from. Check out these lists below to find the best Android phone for a multitude of different features and price points.