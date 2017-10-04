Everybody has a phablet these days and Google is no exception. The Pixel XL was arguably the more popular Pixel last year, which makes the Pixel 2 XL a big deal. As per usual, we’re comparing the new with the old. In the case of the Pixel 2 XL, that means the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 , LG V30 , HTC U 11, and iPhone X.

The Pixel 2 XL is very comparable to all the phones in this list. The LG V30 is probably the closest competitor in terms of pure specs, just because it has the same screen size. But the Pixel 2 finds itself surrounded by a lot of really good phones. Let’s see how it stacks up.

Advantages

Like the Pixel 2, the Pixel 2 XL doesn’t have many clear advantages. It has a lot of specs on equal footing with the competition. Same processor, storage, and RAM. The Pixel 2 XL has a 3520 mAh battery, which is bigger than the Note 8 and V30’s 3300 mAh batteries. The camera should be great, regardless of megapixels. The Pixel still has one of the best cameras on the market and we expect the Pixel 2 XL to be even better.

Specs don’t always tell the whole story. The Pixel 2 XL will run better than the other phones in this chart (except maybe the iPhone X) because it has Google’s clean version of Android. The Pixel had excellent performance and the Pixel 2 should be even better. Sometimes a spec chart doesn’t tell the whole story.

Disadvantages

The Pixel 2 XL doesn’t have any major disadvantages either. MicroSD card slot is missing from the Pixel 2 XL. Only the iPhone X lacks the SD card slot. This is something that’s a really big deal to some people and a complete non-issue to others. The good news is Google offers full resolution Google Photos backup to Pixel owners. Take advantage of that.

Which is best?

As you can see from the short “Disadvantages” section, the Pixel 2 XL stacks up pretty well. It looks like a worthy successor to the Pixel XL. How do you think it stacks up against the competition? Will you be getting the Pixel 2 XL?