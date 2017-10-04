It’s fair to call the Pixel 2 XL an oversized Pixel 2, but it has some solid arguments of its own to make you consider more than just its sheer size. A substantial increase in battery size is chief among them. For the rest of the specs, train your eyes below.
Pixel 2 XL Specs
- Display: 18:9 6-inch Quad HD P-OLED display
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC
- Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB Storage
- Rear Camera: Single 12.2MP f/1.8 sensor with dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, 4K
- Front Camera: 8MP f/2.4 sensor
- Battery: 3,520 mAh Battery
- Software: Android 8.0 Oreo
- Features: Dual-stereo speakers, Active Edge, Fingerprint, Always-on Display, IP68 Water Resistance, USB-C
- Colors: Just Black, Black & White
- Dimensions: 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm; 175 g
A Big Jump?
Compared to last year’s model, the Pixel 2 XL is most certainly a step forward, but how big a step that is remains to be seen.