It’s fair to call the Pixel 2 XL an oversized Pixel 2 , but it has some solid arguments of its own to make you consider more than just its sheer size. A substantial increase in battery size is chief among them. For the rest of the specs, train your eyes below.

Pixel 2 XL Specs

Display: 18:9 6-inch Quad HD P-OLED display

18:9 6-inch Quad HD P-OLED display Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC

Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC Memory: 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB Storage

4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB Storage Rear Camera: Single 12.2MP f/1.8 sensor with dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, 4K

Single 12.2MP f/1.8 sensor with dual-LED flash, OIS, EIS, 4K Front Camera: 8MP f/2.4 sensor

8MP f/2.4 sensor Battery: 3,520 mAh Battery

mAh Battery Software: Android 8.0 Oreo

Android 8.0 Oreo Features: Dual-stereo speakers, Active Edge, Fingerprint, Always-on Display, IP68 Water Resistance, USB-C

Dual-stereo speakers, Active Edge, Fingerprint, Always-on Display, IP68 Water Resistance, USB-C Colors: Just Black, Black & White

Just Black, Black & White Dimensions: 157.9 x 76.7 x 7.9 mm; 175 g

A Big Jump?

Compared to last year’s model, the Pixel 2 XL is most certainly a step forward, but how big a step that is remains to be seen.