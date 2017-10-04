Google and Apple have finally announced their flagship phones for the next year. Both announced multiple versions of the same phone in different sizes. On the smaller end of the spectrum, we have the Pixel 2 and iPhone 8. Just because these devices are smaller, doesn’t mean they play second fiddle to the phablets. But how do they compare with each other?

The Pixel 2 has a slightly bigger screen (just 0.3 inches) and it’s also higher resolution. Both displays are OLED, however. While you’re not getting the crazy high resolution of the iPhone X and Pixel 2 XL , at this size, 1080p is just fine. Bezels are almost exactly the same, but the Pixel 2 has the added benefit of front-facing speakers.

Performance should be comparable, but it’s really hard to compare Apple’s chips without seeing the device in action. Early reports about the A11 have been extremely positive. The original Pixel had great performance and we expect the same here. The Pixel 2 does have a 2GB advantage in RAM, which can help a lot.

The cameras will be a tight competition between these two devices. The Pixel still has the best camera on the market and the Pixel 2 should be even better. The iPhone also has a great camera, but the standard iPhone 8 doesn’t have the dual cameras from the iPhone X. We can’t wait to see some camera samples.

All in all, these are two excellent devices on paper. We hope to put them to the test side by side in the future. What do you think about the Pixel 2 and iPhone 8? Is there a clear winner?

