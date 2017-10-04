The Pixel 2 is officially official. Finally. This has been one of the most leaked and rumored devices of all time. Everything that we learned from the months leading up to today has basically been true. Google slightly revamped the design and added a few critical high-end features. But how does the Pixel 2 stack up against the competition?

For this comparison, we’re putting the Pixel 2 up against the Samsung Galaxy S8 , LG G6 , HTC U11 , and iPhone 8. There are plenty of other phones we could compare, but this is a good mainstream sampling. From the phones in this chart, the Pixel 2 has the most in common with the iPhone 8 (which tells you a lot).

Advantages

Well, this is awkward. The Pixel 2 doesn’t really have any advantages on the spec chart, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. It’s right on par with the other flagship devices with processor, RAM, and storage. We also know that the camera is going to be great, regardless of megapixels. The Pixel still has one of the best cameras on the market and we expect the Pixel 2 to be even better.

Specs don’t always tell the whole story. The Pixel 2 will run better than the other phones in this chart (except maybe the iPhone) because it has Google’s clean version of Android. The Pixel had excellent performance and the Pixel 2 should be even better. Sometimes a spec chart doesn’t tell the whole story.

Disadvantages

The Pixel 2 has a couple of main disadvantages. The Pixel 2 has the smallest battery in this chart (though Apple doesn’t give the exact size). It’s always disappointing to see undersized batteries in phones. We don’t know for sure how good battery life will be, but it probably won’t be phenomenal. Even with all of Google’s fancy Oreo tricks.

MicroSD card slot is another thing the Pixel 2 doesn’t have. Only the iPhone 8 lacks the SD card slot. This is something that’s a really big deal to some people and a complete non-issue to others. The good news is Google offers full resolution Google Photos backup to Pixel owners. Take advantage of that.

Which phone is the best?

Now that we can officially compare specs, which phone do you think is the best? Did Google do enough to take over for the original Pixel? Will you be buying the Pixel 2?