Today is the big day, folks. We’re grabbing our seats at Google’s press event to announce some exciting new products.

We’re expecting to see the debut of the Pixel 2 and its XL twin, and as exciting as that alone would be, Google has a lot more than that up its sleeve, it seems. A Google Home Mini will be doled out today, and we’re even expecting to hear about a Pixelbook, which — you guessed it — sounds like a proper Chromebook Pixel continuation.

The action all begins at 12PM Eastern time, which is within the hour! Be sure follow along with us live, but even if you can’t then rest easy knowing we’ll have all the details up on Phandroid for you as the hours move on. Let’s go!