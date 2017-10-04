Oct 4th, 2017

Google finally announced the Pixel 2 today, bringing with it a whole host of new Pixel products to make Google’s line-up feel a bit more Apple-like. But perhaps the most interesting thing in Google’s announcements is buried unless you’re a Project Fi user. Google’s Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL both support eSIM technology, which means you won’t have to wait for a SIM to arrive in the mail before you can setup your new phone.

Right now, the eSIM technology inside the Pixel 2 can only be used with the Project Fi network. When you get your new phone and you’re ready to set it up, you can tap the SIM-free setup button and voila!

You’ll see the option to use eSIM to connect to the Project Fi network on all Pixel 2s purchased through the Google Store or Project Fi. If you’re already a Project Fi subscriber, simply power up your Pixel 2 to begin setup. When you’re prompted to insert a SIM card, just tap the button for SIM-free setup, and we’ll take care of the heavy lifting.

Google says it’s currently working with industry partners in order to encourage widespread adoption of this feature. If you plan on using your Pixel 2 with any other carrier, you’ll still have to insert your nanoSIM until that happens. This is definitely a nifty feature and it’s a taste of the future.

