Oct 4th, 2017

Google finally took the wraps off of the newest Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, alongside showcasing several new products like the Google Home Mini, Google Clips camera, and Pixel Buds that are capable of real-time translation. While all of these products are new an interesting, Google hasn’t left its old devices out in the cold.

The 32GB Pixel is now priced at $549 and the 32GB Pixel XL is now priced at $669, with prices that increase as you move up a tier in storage space. That’s a pretty decent discount now that the new phones are available, but it is still a bit hard to stomach when you could get a newer device like the OnePlus 5 with better specs for $479 and change. Either way, if you’re excited about the new Pixel ecosystem that Google is building with its wealth of products and you want to get on board the Pixel train, last year’s devices are now just a little bit cheaper.
local_offer    Google   Pixel   Pixel XL  

stars Further Reading

Google introduces the PixelBook

Pixel 2 beats iPhone 8 Plus & Galaxy Note 8 in DxOMark

Google Lens preview launches with the Pixel 2

Pixel 2 XL Specs and Size

Pixel 2 XL vs Pixel XL

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertSamsung plans to make over $100 for each iPhone X
closeSamsung set to make over $100 for each iPhone X sold

A new report shows that Samsung will be making around $110 for every iPhone X sold due to the Samsung supplying the OLED panels and batteries for Apple’s latest device.

2

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

3

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

4

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

5

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

6

more_vertPixel 2 rumor roundup
closeHere’s everything we know about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL so far

We are just days away from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL unveiling, so we take a look at what has been leaked and rumored for the devices and what to expect.

7

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

8

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

9

more_vertOnePlus will skip the 5T and go straight to the 6
closeThe OnePlus 6 is expected to launch early next year

A new report claims that OnePlus will be skipping the “5T” and will be going straight to the “OnePlus 6”.

10

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (September 2017 #5)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.