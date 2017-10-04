While everyone is still struggling to get their pre-orders in for the new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL , you may have missed a rather sweet offer. To help celebrate its new lineup of products, Google will be including the brand-new Google Home Mini with every Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL purchase for a limited time.

Sure, this may not exactly help ease the sticker shock of the $849 price tag of the Pixel 2 XL, but at least you’ll be getting something for free just for ordering a brand-new device. Google’s terms of the promotion state that this will apply for any device ordered between today and October 19th. From there, you will receive a promo code via email in 4-6 weeks which can then be used in the Google online storefront for the free Mini.

It kind of sucks that Google isn’t just throwing a Mini in the box with each order, but at least you’ll eventually get a free Google Home Mini. But chances are, you’ll probably already have one or two hanging around your house way before Google even sends out the promotional code to folks.

Let us know whether you’ll be snagging one for yourself, and check out the links below.

