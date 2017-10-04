Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve learned quite a bit about an all-new Google Home product with the Google Home Mini. However, the leaks are done with as Google has officially announced its latest Home product.

The Google Home Mini is a $50 home assistant, which undercuts the $130 price of the original Google Home. You could look at this more as an Amazon Echo Dot competitor considering the reflecting price points and the fact that the Home Mini is designed to be placed in different rooms around your house while the bigger Google Home acts as a hub.

As for what this Home Mini is capable of, Google claims it offers literally the same experience as the original Google Home, but in a much smaller and more compact package. The Google Home Mini will come in three color variants, and is priced at just $50, but will be available for pre-order starting today and will begin shipping on October 19th.

Let us know what you think about the Google Home Mini and if you’ll be picking one up for yourself. It’s really hard to say no to that when the pricing is just so darn low.