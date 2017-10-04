Over the last week, we heard a bit of news about a new Google Home product that will overtake the original as the “flagship” option, and the Google Home Max is here. The Google Home Max offers speakers which are up to 20x more powerful than the standard Google Home thanks to the Smart Sound integration announced by Google.

This Smart Sound uses machine learning to automatically change the sound preferences depending upon where the speaker is around in the house or at a party. Essentially, this is Google’s answer to the Apple HomePod which was showcased at Apple’s WWDC earlier this year.

The Home Max will feature two 4.50-inch woofers, along with far-field microphones to help you easily interact with Google Assistant, even if music is playing through the speakers. Home Max will also be coming in two different colors – Chalk and Charcoal.

As for pricing and availability, Google Home Max will be hitting the market this December for $399, and will only initially be available here in the US. Finally, Google will be throwing in a 12-month YouTube Red subscription for anyone who purchases Home Max.