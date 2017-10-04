While the rest of us were preparing our wallets for whatever will be announced at the Pixel 2 event today, Google decided to drop a pretty sweet update for Google Assistant. Since the service launched last year, we were only limited to hearing a female voice when interacting with our personal assistant, but a new update brings a male voice option.

Enabling this new voice is pretty simple, and here are the steps you’ll need to follow:

Open the “Google Home” app Select the hamburger menu button in the top left-hand corner Select “More Settings” under the Google Assistant subheading Tap “Preferences” Tap “Assistant Voice” Select either Voice I or Voice II

Voice I is set by default and is the regular female voice that we have been growing accustomed to over the last year. Meanwhile, Voice II is the brand-new male voice option, and if you want to compare the two, you can tap the blue speaker icon on the right to see how each one sounds before making your selection.

Hit us up to let us know whether you’ve decided to switch to the new Male voice, or if you’re sticking with the Female voice for the time being. Also, let us know what you’re most excited for from today’s Google event.

