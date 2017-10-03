Verizon is hoping to attract some new customers with its prepaid family deal, which it announced today. If you already have a prepaid monthly smartphone with Verizon service, you can now add up to four additional lines and you’ll get savings based on the number of lines you add. Here’s a quick peek at how those discounts break down.

Depending on whether you choose 3GB, 7GB, 10GB, or Unlimited plans you can save $10 to $20 additional dollars. The other plus to this is that each family member that is added to the account gets their own data allotment, so you don’t have to worry about data-hungry family members eating through their own data and into yours.

It’s pretty obvious Verizon is trying to become more competitive in the prepaid space, as AT&T has done with Cricket Wireless for some time now. These plans and discounts are very similar to Cricket’s own prepaid family plan offering, though the data amounts differ. What do you think? Are you happy with Verizon’s efforts to expand their prepaid offerings?