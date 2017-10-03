Yesterday, we got a pretty good look at the Huawei Mate 10 Pro, showing off an all-new design including a redesigned camera module, and a bezel-less display. Today, we’re getting a different look of the Mate 10 and how it will look when compared to last year’s flagship, the Huawei Mate 9 .

Without even diving too deep, you can already note some key differences between the two devices. First and foremost, the camera module is placed in a bar on the rear of the device, with the sensors actually being separated from one another, versus being in the same housing. Off to the left, you’ll find the dual-LED flash and some Leica branding. On the right, you’ll find more detailed info about the cameras, along with the autofocus sensors.

Luckily, the fingerprint scanner hasn’t moved from its super convenient spot below the camera module. Other than that, it seems that the Mate 10 will be slightly slimmer while being around the same height as its predecessor. This will definitely make the Mate 10 easier to handle, and much less unwieldy thanks to the newly-designed display.

Finally, the same old Huawei branding can be found near the bottom of the device, although it seems to be placed slightly higher. That’s about all of the changes that you can really tell from here, so we’ll have to wait another couple of weeks before Huawei makes its latest flagship lineup official.

Let us know what you think about the Mate 10 and if you think it will be a true game changer as there are rumors that the Kirin 970 will absolutely demolish other SoC’s such as Apple’s A11 Bionic and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835.

[Slash Leaks]