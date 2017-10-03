The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is a beast of a phone that makes up for the failures of the Galaxy Note 7, especially when it comes to photography. DxOMark has released their final analysis of the Galaxy Note 8 and they’ve revealed that Samsung’s latest smartphone is tied with the iPhone 8 Plus with a score of 94.

DxOMark notes that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is the first smartphone to hit 100 points in its photo sub-score test, making the Galaxy Note 8 the best current phone for capturing stills. They also note that the zoom quality and noise reduction in Samsung’s latest camera is second to none, but that a lower score in its video category (Note 8 scored 84 in video, behind the Google Pixel with 91 and the iPhone 8 Plus and HTC U11 with 89 points) resulted in a tie with the iPhone 8 Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Camera Specs

Primary 12MP 1/2.55” sensor with 26mm (wide-angle) f/1.7 lens (1.4um pixel size)

Secondary 12MP 1/3.6” sensor with 52mm (telephoto) f/2.4 lens (1.0um pixel size)

x2 optical zoom (up to x8 with digital zoom)

PDAF autofocus

Optical Image Stabilization (OIS)

Dual-LED (dual tone) flash

6.3” (1440 x 2960) Super AMOLED display with 521ppi density

2160p@30fps (4K) video

It’s interesting to see Android’s current best pitted against the iPhone 8 Plus and coming out in a tie. Samsung lost points for its video processing and lack of auto-focus in video on the default mode, but it shows that Android devices are keeping pace with the iPhone. What do you think?