Android Oreo has officially shown up in the Android Platform Distribution numbers. After being a no-show the last few months, Oreo now makes up a whopping 0.2%. That’s not really a surprise considering it’s only available on a couple of devices, but hopefully, it improves soon.

Nougat is the real Android release to watch. It’s up to 17.8%, which is up from 15.8% last month. Marshmallow, Lollipop, KitKat, and Jelly Bean all continue to slowly drop. Gingerbread stayed the same. Oreo’s numbers are about to get a boost when the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are released. It will be interesting to see just how much they inflate the numbers.