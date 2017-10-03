Oct 3rd, 2017

If you’re looking for a new case for your phone, case maker Lumion has discounted several of its Android and iPhone cases. Most of these are below $5 with the given coupon code and there are a variety of cases available from TPU to more protective shell covers.

As with all of these promotions, you’ll need to click on other sellers and select the option Ships from and sold by LumionCase in order to use the coupon. The last time I highlighted one of these deals lots of people in the comments couldn’t seem to get the coupon to work because they didn’t follow this step.

Galaxy S8

  • Huey – Ultra Slim Lightweight Flexible TPU Case
    • $1.99 with code LUMION19
  • Patriot – Impact Resistant Heavy Duty Protection Cover
  • Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover
  • Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection
  • Savant – Premium PU Leather Wallet Card Storage Cover
    • $5.99 with code LUMION59

Galaxy S8 Plus

  • Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection
  • Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover
  • Patriot – ImpactResistant Heavy Duty Protection Cover
  • Chinook – Travel Card Slot Cover w/ Full Shockproof Protection
  • Savant – Premium PU Leather Wallet Card Storage Cover

Galaxy S7

  • Huey – Ultra Slim Lightweight Flexible TPU Case
  • Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection
  • Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover
  • Commander – Hard Drop Rugged Protection Cover
  • Comanche – Slim Clear Geometric Design Cover
    • $3.99 with code LUMION39
  • Trident – Slim Clear Ridge Design Cover
  • Savant – Premium PU Leather Wallet Card Storage Cover
  • Osprey – Slim Card Slot Protective Cover

Galaxy S7 Edge

  • Huey – UltraSlim Lightweight Flexible TPU Case
  • Diamont Lite – Slim Clear Cover
    • $1.99 with code LUMION19
  • Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection
  • Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover
  • Trident – Slim Clear Ridge Design Cover
  • Stallion – Slim Wallet Case Clip Cover
  • Savant – Premium PU Leather Wallet Card Storage Cover

Galaxy Note 8

  • Huey – Ultra SlimLightweight Flexible TPU Case
    • $2.99 with code LUMION29
  • Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection
  • Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover
  • Osprey – Slim Card Slot Protective Cover
  • Savant – Premium PU Leather Wallet Card Storage Cover
    • $5.99 with code LUMION59

Galaxy Note5

Pixel

  • Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection
  • Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover

Pixel XL

  • Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection
  • Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover

LG G6

  • Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection
  • Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover
  • Savant – Premium PU Leather Wallet Card Storage Cover
    • $5.99 with code LUMION59
