If you’re looking for a new case for your phone, case maker Lumion has discounted several of its Android and iPhone cases. Most of these are below $5 with the given coupon code and there are a variety of cases available from TPU to more protective shell covers.

As with all of these promotions, you’ll need to click on other sellers and select the option Ships from and sold by LumionCase in order to use the coupon. The last time I highlighted one of these deals lots of people in the comments couldn’t seem to get the coupon to work because they didn’t follow this step.

Galaxy S8

Huey – Ultra Slim Lightweight Flexible TPU Case $1.99 with code LUMION19 Black

Patriot – Impact Resistant Heavy Duty Protection Cover $3.99 with code LUMION39 Gold Sand Blue Cloud

Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover $3.99 with code LUMION39 Orchid Purple Metallic Silver

Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection $3.99 with code LUMION39 Dark Silver Gold Sand

Savant – Premium PU Leather Wallet Card Storage Cover $5.99 with code LUMION59 Black



Galaxy S8 Plus

Galaxy S7

Galaxy S7 Edge

Galaxy Note 8

Huey – Ultra SlimLightweight Flexible TPU Case $2.99 with code LUMION29 Black

Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection $3.99 with code LUMION39 Black Metallic

Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover $3.99 with code LUMION39 Black Metallic

Osprey – Slim Card Slot Protective Cover $5.99 with code LUMION59 Black Metallic

Savant – Premium PU Leather Wallet Card Storage Cover $5.99 with code LUMION59 Black



Galaxy Note5

Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection $3.99 with code LUMION39 Metallic Silver

Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover $3.99 with code LUMION39 Metallic Silver



Gardien – Hard Drop Rugged Bumper Protection $3.99 with code LUMION39 Metallic Silver

Diamont – Clear Slim Rugged Bumper Cover $3.99 with code LUMION39 Dark Silver

