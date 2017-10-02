Oct 2nd, 2017

Supreme and Bang & Olufsen are back at it again with another collab. For the first time in awhile, I think I’ve actually found something from their latest drop that I liked. For those unaware, Supreme is a skateboarding shop and clothing brand established in New York City that has seen stunning growth over the past years. With that kind of hype, most of their goods are extremely limited and sell out within a couple of minutes (if not seconds) of releasing. In today’s review we will be looking at the Bang & Olufsen P2 Speaker — is it worth it? 

Design + Features

When I initially saw the speaker I was surprised at how small the product actually is. The Beoplay P2 is the most portable of B&O Play’s speakers and comes in a palm-sized oval shape. It feels good in the hand as the body is made from a soft, warm plastic, with the top covered in an aluminium grill. 

This particular variant of the speaker is slightly different due to it being a Supreme collab. You’ll find the a pleasing, minimalistic design with the SUPREME logo written across the grill, matching the well-known red color scheme. The only physical button is the power button located at the bottom and that’s it in terms of physical features. This speaker screams simplicity from a design aspect. 

In terms of charging, the battery took roughly 2 hours to fully charge. Something worth noting is how the speaker features a USB C port, something you don’t see too much of these days from accessories manufacturers. I was able to squeeze out about 10 hours of playback time with the volume kept at around 40%. That’s more than enough for me as I only really found myself using this a couple hours each day.

Sound Quality

The big question with any Bluetooth speaker is always the same: how does it sound? I can tell you that I was blown away by the sound quality produced by such a compact speaker. While it isn’t going to deliver incredibly deep bass due to its size, the speaker still delivers a decent thump and I was content with how it handled bass in most songs with a tiny bit of thump to it. The P2 gives you a single tweeter and a mid-range driver delivering mono sound, yet the speaker is perfectly loud enough to fill an entire room. The sheer volume that the P2 produced exceeded my expectations by a long shot. 

By using the BeoPlay application you are able to customise the speaker commands. For example you can double tap the speaker to pause/play a song, or go back to a previous track. In addition to the tapping feature, you can also shake the speaker to activate your chosen command — easily one of my favorite features.

Conclusion

If you want a sleek, powerful, portable Bluetooth speaker that you can take anywhere, then you can’t go wrong with the Bang & Olufsen P2 Bluetooth Speaker. Now the Supreme collab is sold out (not surprising) which means if you do want to purchase this particular model then you will have to look for resellers which could cost significantly more. But for the average consumer who doesn’t care about branding, you’ll be able to find the regular version on Amazon for $169.99.

It’s a tad bit pricey, but you are paying for great build quality, and impressive sound quality for the size. So, if you are in the market for a new portable Bluetooth speaker and don’t mind splurging a bit, then this is a great option.

local_offer    bang and olufsen   supreme  

