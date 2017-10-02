Samsung and ADT have teamed up to announce a new SmartThings home security system. ADT is a professional home security company and a big name in the industry. Samsung’s SmartThings platform has a lot of security peripherals, but nothing to the extent of an ADT system.

The Starter Kit will set you back $549.99. It includes a Security Hub, 2 door and window detectors, and a motion detector. The Security Hub doubles as a SmartThings hub for connecting smart home devices. You’ll be able to purchase expansions for things like fire, carbon monoxide, and water.

Users can also sign up for ADT’s professional monitoring right from the app. It starts at $15 a month and it can be activated and ended at any time. The ADT name carries some clout, but this should not be confused with a professionally installed system. If you’re interested, it will be available on October 29th from Best Buy.