As we gear up to see what it’s in store for everyone from Google, there are still some other OEM’s that are working hard on the next big flagship. OnePlus is obviously one of these companies, and is one of the more popular options on the market.

Last year, we saw OnePlus surprise everyone and launch two different devices, within just a few months of one another. The OnePlus 3 was launched in June, while the 3T hit the market in November, a span of just 5 months.

The reason for this was due to the brand new Snapdragon 821 chipset that provided enough of a jump in performance, that OnePlus wanted to jump on board. However, there has been some speculation that we would see a nominal device release this year from OnePlus, and could even see the company take on the “T” naming mechanism for future, minor, releases.

Unfortunately, it seems that won’t be the case, as a new report claims that the OnePlus 6 will be the next device launched from the company.. The OnePlus 5T isn’t an actual device, and will make way for the 6 when it’s released in “early 2018”.

It’s too early for the rumors to start pouring in for the next OnePlus device, but if we look at the rest of the market, we can get an idea of what could come. The OnePlus 6 could feature a display with an aspect ration of 2:1, along with a new bezel-less design. We could also see a bump in display size to 6-inches, given the name of the device. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[GSM Arena]