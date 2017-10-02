Oct 2nd, 2017

As we gear up to see what it’s in store for everyone from Google, there are still some other OEM’s that are working hard on the next big flagship. OnePlus is obviously one of these companies, and is one of the more popular options on the market.

Last year, we saw OnePlus surprise everyone and launch two different devices, within just a few months of one another. The OnePlus 3 was launched in June, while the 3T hit the market in November, a span of just 5 months.

The reason for this was due to the brand new Snapdragon 821 chipset that provided enough of a jump in performance, that OnePlus wanted to jump on board. However, there has been some speculation that we would see a nominal device release this year from OnePlus, and could even see the company take on the “T” naming mechanism for future, minor, releases.

Unfortunately, it seems that won’t be the case, as a new report claims that the OnePlus 6 will be the next device launched from the company.. The OnePlus 5T isn’t an actual device, and will make way for the 6 when it’s released in “early 2018”.

It’s too early for the rumors to start pouring in for the next OnePlus device, but if we look at the rest of the market, we can get an idea of what could come. The OnePlus 6 could feature a display with an aspect ration of 2:1, along with a new bezel-less design. We could also see a bump in display size to 6-inches, given the name of the device. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

[GSM Arena]
local_offer    OnePlus   oneplus 6  

stars Further Reading

OnePlus 5 running Android 8.0 Oreo spotted on Geekbench

OnePlus Launcher gets a redesigned folder view

OnePlus will unveil a new product on 9/19

30 OnePlus 5 Tips & Tricks

OnePlus is already testing Oreo

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

2

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

3

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

4

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

5

more_vertPixel 2 rumor roundup
closeHere’s everything we know about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL so far

We are just days away from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL unveiling, so we take a look at what has been leaked and rumored for the devices and what to expect.

6

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

7

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

8

more_vertBill Gates uses Android
closeBill Gates ditched Windows Phone for Android

Bill Gates is Microsoft. He has always been a big proponent of Microsoft products, but it sounds like even he can’t use Windows Phone anymore.

9

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (September 2017 #5)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertEssential has sold just 5,000 units of the PH-1
closeEssential missed its opportunity and its paying dearly for it

A new report suggests that only 5,000 Essential Phone units have been sold thus far, making us wonder what went wrong with the company’s first foray into the smartphone market.