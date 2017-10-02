Google is now rolling out the October security updates for Pixel and Nexus devices, but along with it comes a fix to the random reboot issue experienced by Pixel devices on Android Oreo. Google says the security patch should fix a YouTube picture-in-picture issue that some were experiencing, as well as the random reboots. As always, you can download the update and install it yourself, or hit Settings > System > System Update to see if the update is ready for you to download.

If you’re one of the people who was experiencing random reboots with your Pixel after upgrading to Android Oreo, download the update and test it to see if you’re still experiencing them. It seems as though Google is having some trouble nailing down the exact cause of this issue, since several threads in the Google Issue Tracker have been opened and report random reboots with no consistency.