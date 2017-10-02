If you’re jonesin’ for something new to do on your Android phone while you commute, you may want to check out the latest Humble Mobile Bundle. The latest bundle highlights games that are made in South Korea with a healthy mix of genres. Here’s a quick peek at everything that’s available:
Pay more than $1 to unlock
- I.F.O
- the SilverBullet
Beat the average to unlock
- Dim Light
- Sally’s Law
Pay $5 or more to unlock
- Replica
- Redden
- 6180 to the moon
There’s a healthy mix of games here from horror, point-n-click, and puzzle platformer and of course, they’re always DRM-free and linked to your Humble Bundle account if you decide to purchase.