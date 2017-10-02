Oct 2nd, 2017

If you’re jonesin’ for something new to do on your Android phone while you commute, you may want to check out the latest Humble Mobile Bundle. The latest bundle highlights games that are made in South Korea with a healthy mix of genres. Here’s a quick peek at everything that’s available:

Pay more than $1 to unlock

  • I.F.O
  • the SilverBullet

Beat the average to unlock

  • Dim Light
  • Sally’s Law

Pay $5 or more to unlock

  • Replica
  • Redden
  • 6180 to the moon

There’s a healthy mix of games here from horror, point-n-click, and puzzle platformer and of course, they’re always DRM-free and linked to your Humble Bundle account if you decide to purchase.

Get Humble Mobile Bundle
local_offer    Android Games   Deal   Deals   Humble Mobile Bundle  

stars Further Reading

Check out these deals on RAVPower power banks

Best Games of the Month

Get $10 credit for starting an Amazon Music Unlimited trial

DEAL: Get Moto G4 from Amazon for only $120

$5 case deal back for Pixel, Galaxy Note 8 and more

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

2

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

3

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

4

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

5

more_vertPixel 2 rumor roundup
closeHere’s everything we know about the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL so far

We are just days away from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL unveiling, so we take a look at what has been leaked and rumored for the devices and what to expect.

6

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

7

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

8

more_vertBill Gates uses Android
closeBill Gates ditched Windows Phone for Android

Bill Gates is Microsoft. He has always been a big proponent of Microsoft products, but it sounds like even he can’t use Windows Phone anymore.

9

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (September 2017 #5)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

10

more_vertEssential has sold just 5,000 units of the PH-1
closeEssential missed its opportunity and its paying dearly for it

A new report suggests that only 5,000 Essential Phone units have been sold thus far, making us wonder what went wrong with the company’s first foray into the smartphone market.