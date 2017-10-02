If you’re jonesin’ for something new to do on your Android phone while you commute, you may want to check out the latest Humble Mobile Bundle. The latest bundle highlights games that are made in South Korea with a healthy mix of genres. Here’s a quick peek at everything that’s available:

Pay more than $1 to unlock

I.F.O

the SilverBullet

Beat the average to unlock

Dim Light

Sally’s Law

Pay $5 or more to unlock

Replica

Redden

6180 to the moon

There’s a healthy mix of games here from horror, point-n-click, and puzzle platformer and of course, they’re always DRM-free and linked to your Humble Bundle account if you decide to purchase.