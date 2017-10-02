Oct 2nd, 2017

While most of us are focusing on the upcoming Pixel 2 announcement, there’s another event in a couple of weeks which may take the cake as the Huawei Mate 10 lineup will be introduced. Huawei has been subtly teasing the Mate 10 lineup in tweets, videos, and confirmed the date for a standalone event at IFA 2017.

Now, Evan Blass (@evleaks) is at it again showing off the extremely unique-looking Huawei Mate 10 Pro. Huawei has already unveiled the Maimang 6 (Mate 10 Lite), leaving only the standard Mate 10 and Mate 10 Pro to make their entrance into the market.

In the image shared by Blass, the Mate 10 Pro will be arriving in three different color options, while also giving us a look at the bezel-less design, and redesigned rear casing. As for the front, the first device shown obviously has “AI” on the display which reinforces the point that Huawei made previously about providing an AI-focused device.

From here you can also see just how tiny those bezels will be, although some may think those bezels just aren’t small enough. At the top, we’ll have the earpiece and front-facing camera, while some Huawei branding will be placed along the bottom bezel. The display is rumored to come in around 6-inches, but the overall package will be much easier to handle thanks to the smaller bezels and improved form-factor.

Moving to the rear, we see the same Huawei branding along the bottom, with the fingerprint scanner placed in the center, with the entire camera module placed above. The dual camera setup will seemingly be provided by Leica yet again, with rumored sensors of 12MP and 20MP, respectively, with a f/1.6 aperture.

Huawei has been killing the camera game in recent years with its unique dual-camera setup, and it seems like we’re all in for a treat with the Mate 10 Pro. Let us know what you think about the Mate 10 Pro and if you’ll be looking to snag one for yourself, or if you’ll be passing.

