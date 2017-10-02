Oct 2nd, 2017

We’re only a few days away from Google taking the wraps off the the all new Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. The festivities kick off this Wednesday and once again, we’re seeing a few last minute leaks creep in just before the buzzer.

Slashleaks posted photos of few alleged screen protectors for the upcoming devices, showing us how drastically different the phones will look from the front. Both appear to feature stereo front facing speakers, only the smaller Pixel 2 is shown having much thicker bezels. Add an onscreen navigation bar to the mix, and you have some pretty dismal screen real estate as well as a phone that’s much larger than it needs to be. But I digress…

Adding more fuel to the fire is a leaked image of the larger Pixel 2 XL inside of a case. If you look carefully at the above leaked case, you’ll also notice the inclusion of the new Pixel launcher with a search bar below the dock, something that’s also been rumored for some time.

It’d be easy to dismiss this as being non-legit considering case manufacturers don’t often receive actual images of devices before they’re released, but with rumors of a “Made for Google” certification program for accessories manufacturers, it could be something a little more official than what we’re used to seeing. The certification program is rumored to include everything from USB Type C cables, to cases — all built according to Google’s specifications.

Of course, all will be revealed this Wednesday in San Francisco when Google makes the devices, accessories, and anything else official at their big event. For more on what they could announce, check out Everything We Know About the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL So Far.

via Twitter 1, 2
