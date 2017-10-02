The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is making its debut in our monthly list of the best Android phones. We’re just going to spoil it right here: it’s the best. It’s costly, sure, but can you objectively say any other phone does as well as it does in almost all areas of importance? Camera, display, internals, features, build quality — it’s hard to find a sour point. Again, price tag notwithstanding.

But that doesn’t mean it can get comfortable up on that mighty throne. In just 2 days the Pixel 2 is being announced, and while it is not expected to be the catch-all “ticks all the boxes” that the Galaxy Note 8 is, it could win us over with charm, speed, a clean software experience, and even more improvements to one of the best smartphone cameras ever made.

And that’s not to mention the status of the forthcoming LG V30 , which folks will finally have in their hands later this month. Other considerations this month include the Moto Z2 Force and the Essential phone. Did they even earn themselves a spot on the list? Only way to find out is with the quick click of your mouse down below.