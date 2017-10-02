Oct 2nd, 2017

Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big-name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all. Here is our list of some of the best games to launch in the last month. Check it out and you may just find your new favorite game.

New Android Games

Adventurous Fins

Adventurous Fins is an endless runner style game. Collect the coins and set sail to new adventures with your favorite character. Beware the seagulls and fishes, they will try to stop you. Make the highest score in İstanbul waters to keep the world’s highest score in your hand.

Battle Golf Online

Battle Golf is a new kind of golf game. You can aim for the hole or the heads of your opponents. It’s real-time multiplayer madness with simple controls and tons of character items to unlock. Earn coins by winning matches and use them to unlock loads of cool hats.

Cat Bird

Help Cat Bird on his challenging platform adventure on an epic quest to get back home. Venture through unique worlds hovering across pits, traps, enemies, and saw blades. Beware of the mighty guardians that block your path.

Cat Quest

Leap into a grand adventure of dragons, magic, and cats in purr-suit of the evil Drakoth and your catnapped sister. Explore Felingard’s huge overworld map, risk life and limb delving into dungeons for epic loot, and lend a paw to a furry cast of characters in a flurry of side quests.

Clash.io

Clash.io is an addictive and fun IO game where you have to conquer territory, hit enemies and try to find the way to win the match. But be careful, other players will not let you do that.

Codex of Victory

Codex of Victory features an extensive story-driven, single-player campaign that tasks you with building and commanding a hi-tech army of drone vehicles, tanks and robots. The campaign offers an exciting mix of real-time base building, global strategic planning, and turn-based combat.

Deliria

You are the overseer hired by El Corp., tasked with setting up and running a delirium mining base camp on Dimension LG7. As you wake from your landing, you discover that only a few of your crew remains, the rest are stranded in the wormhole’s chrono-distortion.

Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked

In Don’t Starve, Wilson finds himself stranded in a tropical archipelago. He must learn to survive all over again in this new environment filled with new biomes, seasons, and creatures. Don’t let the tropical breeze lull you into a false sense of security. The world might be different, but it is still equal parts unforgiving and uncompromising.

Great Mind of Tesla

Follow the story of Nikola Tesla, a true dreamer, a Serbian-American scientist, one of the most controversial characters of all time! Under-acknowledged in his own time, he was the author of over 300 inventions.

Karl2

Karl2 is an arcade game that puts you in the role of a Samurai. The simple controls allow you to simply drag your finger to kill your enemies. You can get high scores as your strategy or challenge your friends with Google Play support. It’s easy and fun to play.

Night Run: The Dark Tower

Play as a soul-hunter climbing the mystical place known as “The Dark Tower”. Use runes that change the way the game is played. Charge up your ability by collecting souls. Stay alive by collecting “Health Souls”. Beware the obstacles “The Dark Tower” holds.

Run-A-Whale

Are you ready to dive into the world of Run-A-Whale? So ride your whale in an endless adventure! Tap to dive and release to jump, avoid obstacles, collect coins and try to go as far as you can. Control your whale in 3 different styles: swim, slide and fly.

Sago Mini Pet Cafe

Help feed your friends as you learn about shapes, numbers and colors. This playful new app is perfect for toddlers and preschoolers. Pet Cafe includes three educational activities. Your little one will be begging for seconds and thirds… and fourths!

SkillTwins Football Game 2

Play as the world famous freestyle duo “SkillTwins” Josef & Jakob, become the best skilled in the entire world as you aim to reach 10 million fans and earn epic trophies. Use timing and creativity to manage challenging obstacles and skill out opponents.

Spirit of Justice

With a colorful cast of characters, including the return of fan-favorite Maya Fey, this full-length game is packed to the brim with all-new mysteries and unforgettable courtroom drama. Join Phoenix Wright and Apollo Justice as they tackle cases at home and abroad.

The Guides Axiom

The Guides Axiom introduces a myriad of entirely new codes, puzzles and interactive ciphers to challenge your wit, stretch your imagination and test your ingenuity in unique and innovative ways. Simply stated, they’re not easy. Progressing will be difficult, but you have the appropriate tools at your disposal.

Through the Ages

This is your chance to make history: You begin with a small tribe. As you expand your farms and mines, you lay the groundwork for technological advancements, better governments, and grand wonders.

Toca Life: Office

Toca Life: Office looks a lot like a regular office — you can have everyday fun with laptops, printers and copy machines; have lunch in the cafe; and get cash from the bank. But in Toca Life, even simple office life can lead to an exciting adventure.

Wrecker’s Revenge – Gumball

Send Gumball Leaping from one floating island to the next as you rescue the citizens of Elmore and get them to safety. But be careful! Miss one jump and you’ll be lost in the Void forever. Rescue Darwin, Anais, Richard, Nicole, Banana Joe, Penny, Anton, Carrie, Masami, Bobert, and all of your favorite characters.

Weekly Game Roundups

Best of the Best

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of great games to choose from. This list only scratches the surface. We’ve published numerous lists to highlight some of our favorites. Check out the lists below to explore even more!
