Sep 29th, 2017

Often times my cab ride from the airport to my hotel costs more than my airplane flight hundreds of miles across the country. The economics of travel ain’t easy but technology is unlocking business opportunities. Uber knocked off Yellow Cab by employing a crowdsourced network of drivers, offering convenience and quick turn around times while dramatically slashing prices. Self-driving cars will soon cut out the human element of the equation, providing further compounding gains.

UBS financial researches have noted that within a few years the rollout of autonomous Uber vehicles – named “Robotaxis” – could cut fares for passengers by up to 80%. Perhaps even more shockingly, you may never want to own a car again. It’s possible that regular use of a Robotaxi would be 2X cheaper than actually buying and owning a car.

More autonomous cars on the road also means more predictability, potentially less traffic, and less congested cities due to the burden of parking being lifted.

Are you excited for the day and age where travel is completely autonomous? Or are you the type that enjoys taking control of a vehicle and getting yourself from point A to point B, even if you have to pay a little more to do so?
local_offer    Robotaxi   Self Driving Cars   Uber  

stars Further Reading

Waymo begins free rides

Uber is being sued for alleged stolen self-driving car secrets

How Trump's ban affects tech world

Uber in Google Maps

Uber lets you send location requests to your contacts

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

2

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

3

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

4

more_vertBill Gates uses Android
closeBill Gates ditched Windows Phone for Android

Bill Gates is Microsoft. He has always been a big proponent of Microsoft products, but it sounds like even he can’t use Windows Phone anymore.

5

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

6

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

7

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

8

more_vertEssential has sold just 5,000 units of the PH-1
closeEssential missed its opportunity and its paying dearly for it

A new report suggests that only 5,000 Essential Phone units have been sold thus far, making us wonder what went wrong with the company’s first foray into the smartphone market.

9

more_vertSprint & T-Mobile coverage map
closeThis is what a combined Sprint & T-Mobile network would look like

A network’s strength is ultimately decided by spectrum licenses. Sprint has a lot of high-band spectrum, but not as much low-band. T-Mobile just made a big investment in low-band.

10

more_vertNote 8 getting update on Tmo
closeA new update is rolling out to the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already getting an update on T-Mobile. The update comes in at just 200MB, but it includes a number of stability improvements.