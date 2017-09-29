Sep 29th, 2017

Sphero is a consumer robotics company that has been turning heads for quite some time, and has even partnered with the likes of Disney to offer Star Wars versions of their little robots. The company has just announced its latest robot, the Sphero Mini, which is a $50 ball that is controlled by nothing more than an app on your phone or tablet.

The Sphero Mini measures in around the size of a ping-pong ball, while being available in an array different colors including blue, white, green, orange, or pink. As for other specs/features, the Sphero Mini features a connection range of up to just 10 meters, while its brethren have longer ranges. Additionally, the Sphero Mini is not waterproof, so you can’t take this one for a ride through rain puddles, or you’ll end up just throwing money down the drain.

But hey, for $50 that’s an excellent deal for someone who wants to play around with what Sphero has to offer, or maybe to get your lazy cat up and running around the house. When it comes to battery life, Sphero claims you’ll get around 45 minutes of play time, before needing to charge it via the microUSB cable. Sphero also claims that you’ll be able to recharge the battery to 100% in about an hour, so you can continue on your adventures messing with your pets.

I’m not sure I would recommend taking the Sphero Mini outside, unless you stick to short grass, as the Mini isn’t really designed to withstand the likes of pavement or asphalt. Nonetheless, for $50 you can get a cute little robot to play games with or to use to chase your pets around the house. If you’re interested, hit the link below to snag one for yourself.

Buy the Sphero Minii
