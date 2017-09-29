Sep 29th, 2017

Previously, HMD Global confirmed that all Nokia phones would be getting Android 8.0 Oreo. That’s a nice promise, though we didn’t get any other info such as when, exactly, those updates were expected to arrive.

Well, now we’re hearing that the company is planning to upgrade at least the Nokia 3, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 to Android 8.0 Oreo by the end of the year. That’s only a few months, or perhaps sooner, barring any unforeseen issues.

This would likely come after the Nokia 8’s upgrade, something HMD says to expect at some point in October.

Nokia’s revival hinges on a few different elements. One of those elements is establishing brand trust, even though Nokia nor HMD never necessarily did anything to destroy said trust — it’s just that Microsoft let them fall to the wayside after they decided they didn’t want them anymore. Dishing out the first major update to Android in a timely, stable manner would go a long way in that regard, so we’re hoping they plan to make nice on the promise.
