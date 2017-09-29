Sep 29th, 2017

The LG V30 is a beast of a phone that Joe believes is the best Android competitor to the iPhone X, but if you want the best of the best when it comes to the new smartphone, you’ll have to be okay with settling for Sprint. Sprint has announced that it will be the only major US carrier to offer the LG V30+ at launch, beginning on October 13.

The LG V30+ offers double the storage of the regular LG V30, with 128GB internal storage. The device also ships with LG QuadPlay earbuds that are included in the box and exclusive to this version of the LG V30. The internal specs are the same on both phones with the exception of the extra storage space.

Sprint is even offering a buy one get one free lease deal if you decide to use Sprint Flex. That means new and existing customers can get two LG V30+ devices for only $38 per month. Along with this deal, LG is also giving away a Daydream View headset and some bundled VR content for those who want to experience virtual reality with their new device.

View Press Release
local_offer    LG   LG V30   LG V30 Plus   Sprint  

stars Further Reading

LG K7i has built-in mosquito repellent

LG V30 pre-orders will commence on October 5th

Sprint & T-Mobile coverage map

LG brings Google Assistant to appliances

LG V30's camera used by GoT director

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

2

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

3

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

4

more_vertBill Gates uses Android
closeBill Gates ditched Windows Phone for Android

Bill Gates is Microsoft. He has always been a big proponent of Microsoft products, but it sounds like even he can’t use Windows Phone anymore.

5

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

6

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

7

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

8

more_vertEssential has sold just 5,000 units of the PH-1
closeEssential missed its opportunity and its paying dearly for it

A new report suggests that only 5,000 Essential Phone units have been sold thus far, making us wonder what went wrong with the company’s first foray into the smartphone market.

9

more_vertSprint & T-Mobile coverage map
closeThis is what a combined Sprint & T-Mobile network would look like

A network’s strength is ultimately decided by spectrum licenses. Sprint has a lot of high-band spectrum, but not as much low-band. T-Mobile just made a big investment in low-band.

10

more_vertNote 8 getting update on Tmo
closeA new update is rolling out to the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already getting an update on T-Mobile. The update comes in at just 200MB, but it includes a number of stability improvements.