The Galaxy Note 7 was indisputably one of the best Android phones of 2016, before the battery issues and the subsequent consecutive recalls killed the device in its tracks. It’s rumored that Samsung rushed into the design of the Galaxy Note 7 in an attempt to beat Apple to market with the iPhone 7, leading to some supply chain issues with batteries sourced from Samsung SDI. Now it appears as though that same battery manufacturer might be giving Apple a few headaches.

Reports of the iPhone 8 Plus screen separating from the body of the phone have popped up in Taiwan and Japan, suggesting there may be an issue with supply in Asia. The Taiwanese report says the phone separated after being placed on the charger for a few minutes. The following tweet from Japan says the phone arrived in the box with the screen already separated from the body of the phone.



Reports from South Korean media suggest that the iPhone 8 Plus battery is to blame for the bloating and separation. Apple sources its batteries from Samsung SDI and LG Chem, who make batteries for several different manufacturers. However, it’s Samsung SDI that pops up yet again.

For what it’s worth, both of the devices in this report have been returned to Apple and they’re investigating the issues, so we’ll know more soon.