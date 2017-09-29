Sep 29th, 2017

The Galaxy Note 7 was indisputably one of the best Android phones of 2016, before the battery issues and the subsequent consecutive recalls killed the device in its tracks. It’s rumored that Samsung rushed into the design of the Galaxy Note 7 in an attempt to beat Apple to market with the iPhone 7, leading to some supply chain issues with batteries sourced from Samsung SDI. Now it appears as though that same battery manufacturer might be giving Apple a few headaches.

Reports of the iPhone 8 Plus screen separating from the body of the phone have popped up in Taiwan and Japan, suggesting there may be an issue with supply in Asia. The Taiwanese report says the phone separated after being placed on the charger for a few minutes. The following tweet from Japan says the phone arrived in the box with the screen already separated from the body of the phone.

Reports from South Korean media suggest that the iPhone 8 Plus battery is to blame for the bloating and separation. Apple sources its batteries from Samsung SDI and LG Chem, who make batteries for several different manufacturers. However, it’s Samsung SDI that pops up yet again.

For what it’s worth, both of the devices in this report have been returned to Apple and they’re investigating the issues, so we’ll know more soon.

stars Further Reading

Pixel 2 rumor roundup

HTC U11 $100-off next week, U Ultra $300-off

Phandroid Newsletter Signup

Samsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9

Best Apps & Games This Week

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

2

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

3

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

4

more_vertBill Gates uses Android
closeBill Gates ditched Windows Phone for Android

Bill Gates is Microsoft. He has always been a big proponent of Microsoft products, but it sounds like even he can’t use Windows Phone anymore.

5

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

6

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

7

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

8

more_vertEssential has sold just 5,000 units of the PH-1
closeEssential missed its opportunity and its paying dearly for it

A new report suggests that only 5,000 Essential Phone units have been sold thus far, making us wonder what went wrong with the company’s first foray into the smartphone market.

9

more_vertSprint & T-Mobile coverage map
closeThis is what a combined Sprint & T-Mobile network would look like

A network’s strength is ultimately decided by spectrum licenses. Sprint has a lot of high-band spectrum, but not as much low-band. T-Mobile just made a big investment in low-band.

10

more_vertNote 8 getting update on Tmo
closeA new update is rolling out to the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already getting an update on T-Mobile. The update comes in at just 200MB, but it includes a number of stability improvements.