Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here!
Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in!
Google Burns Amazon
This week Google burned Amazon by removing YouTube support on the Amazon Echo Show and now we hear they’re working on a competitor. We already told you about 5 new devices Google plans to launch (Pixel 2, Pixel XL, Pixelbook, Home Mini, Daydream VR) but they aren’t stopping there… here are 5 MORE we just learned about:
- Google Home Screen (Echo Show competitor)
- Google Ultra Pixel (iPhone X Competitor)
- Google Home Max (Stereo Speakers)
- Google Smart Clothes (Levis Jacket)
- Pixel 2 & XL Specs Leak
Amazon Fires Back
Instead of keeping quiet, Amazon went on the hunt, announcing a new Amazon Fire TV with 4K support and an entire slew of new Echo products. Above is the “Echo Button” for games and more!
You can already pre-order them from Amazon:
- Amazon Fire TV 4K
- Amazon Echo 2017
- Amazon Echo Plus
- Amazon Echo Connect
- Amazon Echo Spot
- Amazon Echo Buttons (pictured, net yet available)
Also See: How to get a Free $10 Amazon Gift Card
Android Lover Reviews Apple Airpods
iPhone users are likely to love Apple’s bluetooth “Airpod” headphones, but would Android enthusiasts agree? You’ll be interested to find out that they’re pretty darn great:
25+ Apps of the Month
If you like discovering the best new apps and games, you’ll want to check this month’s list of 25+ Best New Apps & Games and see them in action on YouTube.
Here are some selected favorites and links to download:
- Blue Apron (new to Android)
- Can’t Talk (auto-reply to chat messages while you’re busy)
- Legitifi (quick, unofficial background check)
- Naptime X (save battery life)
- Tinycards by Duolingo (language learning game)
Find more download suggestions right here!
News You Shouldn’t Miss
Follow and upvote the best Breaking Android News by downloading EarlyBird – News for Android. Here is what YOU voted the top stories of the past week:
- Uber prices to drop 80% in coming years
- Google Maps adds Commuting option
- iPhone 8 has a Note 7 Problem
- Sphero Mini announced for $50
- Galaxy Note 8 is India’s “Gadget of the Year”
Popular Topics & Highly Debated
The best place to discuss Android is AndroidForums.com (download the app) and thousands of interesting conversations happen each and every week. Here are some from the past week:
- Stop popup ads on calls/messages
- YouTube killing battery overnight
- Apps don’t update automatically
- MAC Address constantly changing? Return your device.
- More Note 7 Battery Life Questions
Download our Forums App
Have you tried our Official Forums for Android App? It automatically detects your device, carrier, apps, and games- connecting you with a dedicated forum of users for each!
Check out EarlyBird News and Phandroid News, too!
Thanks for reading!
We greatly appreciate your support! Don’t forget to sign up for Android newsletters and important updates jam-packed with all the best of Android. And don’t worry… we make it easy for you to unsubscribe!
Thanks for being you!