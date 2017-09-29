Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. PICNIC

PICNIC is a photo editing app that can turn a dreary day into a bright, sunny day. If you have ever taken a picture outdoors that would look better with a blue, cloudy sky, this is a great app. You can choose from a number of different skies and the app automatically detects the sky in your photo.

DOWNLOAD: PICNIC Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

2. Venter

Sometimes you just want to vent and there’s not always someone there to listen. Instead of going on a public rant on Twitter or Facebook, you can use Venter to get your feelings out. Write it out and then send it anonymously. You’ll feel better and no one will know it was you.

DOWNLOAD: Venter Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: Unreleased

Installs: 10 – 50

3. Juke Pro

Juke Pro turns your phone into a jukebox that anyone can use. Say you’re on a road trip and your phone is plugged into the aux cable. With Juke Pro, your friends can text their song choices to your phone to add them to the queue. It works with Spotify and Google Play Music.

DOWNLOAD: Juke Pro Price: $0.99 (On Sale)

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.9/5

Installs: 50 – 100

4. Flat Pack

Flat Pack puts you in the shoes of a 2D character in a 3D world. You must walk around the surfaces of a 3D object and collect the sides of a cube. Once you have all the sides, you can complete the level. Sometimes you have to jump or change your gravity to collect all the items.

DOWNLOAD: Flat Pack Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.2/5

Installs: 5,000 – 10,000

5. Twiniwt

Twiniwt is a game all about symmetry. It can be your friend or your enemy. When you move a block on one side, the companion block moves symmetrically on the other side. You can push blocks to move them independently. The goal is to get the blocks to the targets.

DOWNLOAD: Twiniwt Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.7/5

Installs: 100 – 500

