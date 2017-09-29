Sep 29th, 2017

A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list. Below you will find the best apps from the last month. Check it out and see what apps you missed!

New Android Apps

Blue Apron

You’ve no doubt heard of Blue Apron, the home meal kit delivery service. Up until now, they’ve only had an app on iOS, but finally, they released an Android app. The app includes all the step-by-step instructions you need to make delicious meals and allows you to track your subscription.

Can’t Talk (Beta)

We all have those times when you just can’t talk to anyone, but there are a million ways for people to reach you. Can’t Talk is an app that can auto-reply to a bunch of different apps, including Whatsapp, Facebook Messenger, Slack, and of course SMS and phone calls.

Ellentube

If you love all things Ellen, the Ellentube app is for you. Ellentube is basically Ellen’s own YouTube app. All of the clips from the Ellen show can be found inside the app. You can also submit your own photos and videos for challenges and get tickets to the show.

Engkoo

Operated by powerful artificial intelligence, Engkoo can precisely determine the accuracy of English pronunciation and score it by correct pronunciation, intonation, and pace. It provides helpful feedback to improve your spoken English.

Fenix 2

Fenix burst onto the Play Store back in 2014 and has been a fan favorite for quite some time. Development of the app has continued over the years, but it seems they were due for an all-new design and some new features. Some features include multiple accounts, customizable feeds, gorgeous UI, powerful mute system, and more.

Findit

Findit is sort of like Medium or Tumblr. Anyone can create a Findit site. Every Findit site can create posts and share to your social accounts, getting your content indexed. Creating Findit sites is easy and the results provide more visibility.

Hide Oreo Notification

Hide the annoying “running in the background” notification with this simple and small app. Just keep the app installed and this annoying notification will never appear again. Simple as that.

Hurricane Impact

We’re in the heart of hurricane season and there’s no better way to track them than with Hurricane Impact. Hurricane Impact features news and updates throughout the hurricane season that goes beyond traditional hurricane tracking.

Legitifi

Want to know that the new babysitter, your next driver, a new gardener, your dog walker/sitter or even your next date is actually who they claim to be? With Legitifi you can search by phone number, email or name. Search for the potentially dangerous against the National Sex Offender Registry.

Mixer Create

Mixer Create allows you to live stream gameplay and yourself directly from your mobile device, all in real time with Mixer’s FTL (Faster Than Light) protocol. Streamers and viewers can connect like never before, engaging together to create a whole new streaming experience.

Naptime X

Naptime X is a super doze mode enabler. Doze can take at least 2 hours to kick in. If you move around, even with the screen off, doze won’t kick in, so there are a lot of potential battery saving opportunities lost. Naptime allows you to use an aggressive mode that enables doze when the screen turns off.

Runtastic Balance Food Tracker

This is a new app from the folks at Runtastic. With a massive databank of localized foods, you can easily log all your meals and snacks. Nutritional values are automatically calculated, so you always know whether your consumed calories, carbs, fat and proteins are ideal for what’s recommended for achieving your goals.

Skimmer Scanner

Fuel Pump Skimmers can steal your Credit or Debit Card information without you ever suspecting. This app uses your phone’s Bluetooth radio to detect a common radio component in modern fuel pump skimmers (HC-05) and warn you if you’re about to get scammed.

SleepMapper

SleepMapper is an app from Philips that aims to help you improve your sleep and awake times. The app works with Philips Somneo, which is a sleep and wake-up light. You can customize the color of your sunrise and use breathing exercises to fall asleep.

Tinycards Duolingo

Tinycards is a new memorization app from Duolingo. The great thing about Tinycards is it really makes learning into a game. Have fun unlocking new levels and keeping your memory strength bar full while you learn.

Zelle

Zelle has partnered with leading banks and credit unions across the U.S. to bring you a fast, safe, easy way to send money to friends and family. Your money moves from bank account to bank account, with no holding accounts to cash out.

