Like most flagships to launch this year, the HTC U11 doesn’t exactly come cheap. A premium smartphone deserves an equally premium pricing to match but seeing as how it’s been a good few months since the phone initially launched, like so many Android handsets out there we’re seeing prices begin to fall ever so gradually. At least temporarily.

Next week, HTC is kicking off a sales event that will discount the HTC U11 by a cool $100, and the HTC U Ultra by a whopping $300. That brings the price of the HTC U11 down to a more reasonable $550, while the HTC U Ultra will hit $450. You can expect to see accessories also marked down (50%-off with the purchase of a handset), as well as HTC giving away a slew products like the HTC Vive VR headset, smartphones and more.

The sale officially kicks off next week on October 2nd and last all the way until October 8th (the following Sunday), just a few days before Google makes their new line of Pixel smartphones official.