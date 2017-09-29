Sep 29th, 2017

Like most flagships to launch this year, the HTC U11 doesn’t exactly come cheap. A premium smartphone deserves an equally premium pricing to match but seeing as how it’s been a good few months since the phone initially launched, like so many Android handsets out there we’re seeing prices begin to fall ever so gradually. At least temporarily.

Next week, HTC is kicking off a sales event that will discount the HTC U11 by a cool $100, and the HTC U Ultra by a whopping $300. That brings the price of the HTC U11 down to a more reasonable $550, while the HTC U Ultra will hit $450. You can expect to see accessories also marked down (50%-off with the purchase of a handset), as well as HTC giving away a slew products like the HTC Vive VR headset, smartphones and more.

The sale officially kicks off next week on October 2nd and last all the way until October 8th (the following Sunday), just a few days before Google makes their new line of Pixel smartphones official.

Buy on HTC.com
local_offer    HTC   HTC U Ultra   HTC U11  

stars Further Reading

How to setup Edge Sense in any app on HTC U11

DxOMark ranks iPhone 8 Plus camera above Pixel and HTC U11

HTC U11 Plus specs leaked

Google enters $1.1 billion agreement with HTC

HTC could announce Google acquisition tomorrow

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGalaxy S7 will get updated UI
closeSamsung Galaxy S7 will get new UI with the Oreo update

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have a new “Samsung Experience” UI and, of course, the Bixby assistant. WIll the Galaxy S7 get them?

2

more_vertThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 pr
closeThe iPhone 8 Plus has a very Galaxy Note 7 problem

Some iPhone 8 Plus smartphones are arriving with the screen separated from the chassis in Asian countries. Speculation suggests battery bloating could be part of the issue.

3

more_vertPixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of event
closePixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL specs leaked ahead of October 4th reveal

A new leak suggests the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack from the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is true. Check out the full specs.

4

more_vertBill Gates uses Android
closeBill Gates ditched Windows Phone for Android

Bill Gates is Microsoft. He has always been a big proponent of Microsoft products, but it sounds like even he can’t use Windows Phone anymore.

5

more_vertGoogle Ultra Pixel leaked?
closeGoogle ‘Ultra Pixel’ tipped as an iPhone X competitor, but it’s probably not real

Anyone traversing the usual stomping grounds of Android faithful will see some “news” about a supposed “Ultra Pixel” by Google. Take it with a large grain of salt.

6

more_vertSamsung begins software development of the Galaxy S9
closeSURPRISE: The Galaxy S9 will come in two different variants

Now that the Galaxy Note 8 is officially available, Samsung has started firmware development for the Galaxy S9 which has revealed the model numbers for its 2018 flagships.

7

more_vertPhandroid Newsletter Signup
closeGoogle Burns Amazon and Amazon Fires Back

Get these Android Updates delivered to you every Friday by clicking here! Android users are in good company: even Microsoft founder Bill Gates now uses Android. I bet – like you – he’s eager to get this week’s hottest Android news, so let’s dive right in! Google Burns Amazon This week Google burned Amazon by …

8

more_vertEssential has sold just 5,000 units of the PH-1
closeEssential missed its opportunity and its paying dearly for it

A new report suggests that only 5,000 Essential Phone units have been sold thus far, making us wonder what went wrong with the company’s first foray into the smartphone market.

9

more_vertSprint & T-Mobile coverage map
closeThis is what a combined Sprint & T-Mobile network would look like

A network’s strength is ultimately decided by spectrum licenses. Sprint has a lot of high-band spectrum, but not as much low-band. T-Mobile just made a big investment in low-band.

10

more_vertNote 8 getting update on Tmo
closeA new update is rolling out to the T-Mobile Galaxy Note 8

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already getting an update on T-Mobile. The update comes in at just 200MB, but it includes a number of stability improvements.