We already know that August 23rd will be “Note 8 Day” as Samsung will be holding an unpacked event for its latest device. However, we don’t have much more than speculation and a few renders to go by when it comes to what’s to expect from the Note 8.

Over the last few days, the rumor mill has been ramping up its efforts to reveal everything, but Samsung has seemingly joined the forces unintentionally. Samsung Electro-Mechanics is a subsidiary which is in charge of providing Samsung’s camera modules, and it seems the team tipped new features likely to be included on the Note 8.

The new section added to the Samsung Electro-Mechanics landing page shows off the capabilities of the new dual-camera sensors, including “Smart Zoom”, “Refocusing”, and “Super Night Shot”. The images compare what it’s like to use a single camera sensor for each example, then also show an example when both camera sensors are being used.

It also seems that there will be some additional features thrown into the fray with a “Background Effect” mode and a “Perspective View” which allows you to rotate an image by 45-degrees. These modes really look to improve Samsung’s already stellar camera sensors, and hopefully, Samsung will knock this out of the park with the Note 8.

Samsung’s Unpacked event is slated for August 23rd in New York City, and the company will be unveiling the Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Let us know what you think about the possibility (or probability) of a dual-camera setup making its way the Note 8.

[Samsung | Phone Arena]
