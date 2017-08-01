Aug 1st, 2017

I’m going to go ahead and say it: the OnePlus 5 is by far my favorite Android phone to come out this year but even if that is the case, that doesn’t mean the phone is without its faults. Since the OnePlus 5’s launch, we’ve seen everything from small quirks like the phone’s “jelly effect” when scrolling, to more serious issues like 911 calls causing forced reboots.

Even then, without any carriers to get in the way, OnePlus has been pretty good at pushing out updates and patching things in a relatively timely manner. Today yet another update is ready for the OnePlus 5, and it brings some nice new features users have been clamoring for since its release. The promised EIS when shooting 4K video is being added, along with WiFi connectivity improvements (about time), and other small tweaks.

Here’s the full OxygenOS 4.5.7 changelog:

  • Introducing the all new OnePlus Slate font
  • Added EIS for 4k video recording

Updates:

  • Updated Android security patch level to 1st July 2017
  • Updated to latest GMS package

Optimizations:

  • Wi-Fi connectivity improvements
  • Standby battery enhancements

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed occasional sound leaks in the speakers when using earphones
  • Fixed camera shutter sound bug in silent mode for Indian region
  • Fixed missing sound channels when recording videos

While the update is being rolled out over-the-air starting today, keep in mind that it’s only going to hit a small number of users (to make sure there aren’t any serious bugs) before a more broader rollout in the coming days. So keep an eye out.

via OnePlus
