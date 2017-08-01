Aug 1st, 2017

Almost exactly six months ago, Nextbit was acquired by Razer. Today, Nextbit has ended all support for the Robin phone. Nextbit claimed they would support the phone through February 2018, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

There are likely not many Nextbit Robins out in the world that needs support, but it’s the principle of the situation. If you’re one of the few people that own the Robin, this is sad news. The Robin was a very unique and interesting take on a smartphone. Now, the Nextbit team is free to work on a Razer phone. Would you be interested in that?
local_offer    Nextbit   Nextbit Robin  

stars Further Reading

Deal: Nextbit Robin for $117

Nextbit Robin gets Nougat update

Nextbit announces it has been acquired by Razer

Deal: Nextbit Robin for $179

Get a Nextbit Robin for only $169 on Amazon

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogle has officially retired Instant Search
closeGoogle Instant Search is being killed off today

Google is officially killing off their Instant Search feature today on the web, forcing you to press enter or tap on search suggestions like an animal.

2

more_vertHow to get a $1 credit on the Google Play Store
closeHeads up, you can get $1 free Google Play Store credit

A new banner ad is appearing in Google Play for some, announcing a free $1 to spend.

3

more_vertHuawei has high hopes for the Mate 10
closeHuawei’s Mate 10 is poised to take down the iPhone 8

In a recent interview, Huawei’s chief of the consumer division claimed that the Huawei Mate 10 would be looking to take on the iPhone 8 directly.

4

more_vertGoogle Play beats Apple App Store in downloads, but not in spending
closeGoogle Play leads the Apple App Store in downloads, but people still spend more money on iOS

It’s probably no surprise that the Google Play Store is absolutely crushing the Apple App Store in app downloads, but iOS is still where the money is at.

5

more_vertPoor LG G6 sales cause $117 million loss for LG
closeLG’s mobile division reports $117 million loss thanks to LG G6’s poor sales

LG’s quarterly financial results reveal their mobile division is still struggling with sales and high component costs.

6

more_vertNew Pixel 2 renders show stereo speakers
closeFront-facing stereo speakers for the Pixel 2 tipped in new CAD renders

In a world where bottom-firing speakers have become all too common, it seems Google may be looking to bring back the front-facing stereo setup we’ve loved on previous phones.

7

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 'Emperor Edition' w/ 256GB of storage rumored
closeSamsung could be working on Galaxy Note 8 ‘Emperor Edition’ w/ 256GB storage and 6GB RAM

Samsung is rumored to be working on special edition Galaxy Note 8 “Emperor Edition” that could come with 256GB of on board storage and 6GB of RAM.

8

more_vertHTC U11 w/ 128GB storage, 6GB RAM is up for pre-order
closeSouped up HTC U11 with 128GB of storage and 6GB RAM is now available for pre-order

A souped up version of the HTC U11 is now available for pre-order directly from HTC. The phone features 128GB of storage and 6GB of RAM making the device all the more tempting for those looking for a top-tier Android device.

9

more_vertHuawei drops the price of the Mate 9
closeHuawei drops the price on two of its more popular devices

Huawei has permanently discounted the Huawei Mate 9 and Honor 6X, bringing the price down to $459 and $199, respectively.

10

more_vertGamers are suing Niantic over Pokemon Go Fest
closeNiantic is getting sued because Pokemon Go Fest sucked so bad

Several people are suing Niantic in a class-action lawsuit for not delivering an enjoyable experience with the first Pokemon Go Fest in Chicago this past weekend.