Almost exactly six months ago, Nextbit was acquired by Razer. Today, Nextbit has ended all support for the Robin phone. Nextbit claimed they would support the phone through February 2018, but that doesn’t seem to be the case.

Effective August 1st 2017, we’ve shut down support for Robin. You can still refer to our online self-help: https://t.co/ZwXZGM04sJ — Nextbit (@nextbitsys) August 1, 2017

There are likely not many Nextbit Robins out in the world that needs support, but it’s the principle of the situation. If you’re one of the few people that own the Robin, this is sad news. The Robin was a very unique and interesting take on a smartphone. Now, the Nextbit team is free to work on a Razer phone. Would you be interested in that?