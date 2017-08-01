Aug 1st, 2017

Now that you’ve seen our unboxing of the Moto Z2 Force, it’s time to talk about some of the more important questions regarding the device. The biggest complaint that I’ve seen regarding the Z2 Force is its small battery, as it comes in at 2,730mAh whereas the original Moto Z Force featured a 3,500mAh battery.

That’s quite the difference in power, but I’m here to give everyone a look at how everything’s been running in my first 24 hours with the device.

How long did it last?

The battery lasted 22 hours and 10 minutes.

Surprisingly, despite the Moto Z2 Force being put to its limits in the first full day, the device lasted my almost 24 hours, coming at a little over the 22-hour mark. This is pretty impressive, even if the total screen-on time “only” comes in at 3 hours and 48 minutes.

Full battery Test Results

I charged the battery up to 100% and then used it throughout the day with a variety of apps, games, and settings. Here are the results:

Hour 1 – 100% to 89%

  • The first hour was spent finishing the setup of my apps, including signing into my various apps. This time also was spent perusing the Forums for Android app, as well as others such as Snapchat and Instagram. I also had Spotify rolling throughout the hour, playing some of my favorite tunes!
  • For comparison sake, the display was turned on for just about 48 minutes during this time period.

Hour 2 – 89% to 76%

  • This time around, I spent more time listening to some Spotify, while also checking out the comings and goings on Twitter and the sports world. I also was checking out some various threads on the Forums for Android app again and other apps on my device.
  • For Hour 2, the screen on time jumped from 48 minutes to an hour and 27 minutes.

Hour 3 – 76% to 67 %

  • As you can see in the screenshot, we are on a steady decline as I continue using the device while I’m listening to some Spotify before heading out with some friends for dinner.
  • The screen-on time for this hour was 1 hour and 52 minutes.

Hour 4 -67% to 54%

  • Hour 4 marked the period of time that I went out to dinner with some friends, and that’s where Snapchat jumped into the battery usage chart. I was also taking some pictures at the bar I was at, while snapping some interesting conversations with my buddies.
  • For hour 4, screen usage jumped to 2 hours and 21 minutes. (There was a lot of time taking Snaps and other photos.)

Hour 5 – 54% to 41%

  • In this hour, we switched from using Snapchat as much, to chatting with a few folks here at Phan, including our fearless leader, Rob. That’s why Slack moved up into the top 5 of battery-hungry apps.
  • At the end of Hour 5, screen-on time increased to 2 hours and 50 minutes.

Hour 6 – 41% to 33%

  • Through Hour 6, we continued conversations through Slack, while also taking a couple of more pictures and chit chatting with friends before heading home from dinner.
  • Screen usage jumped to over 3 hours, coming in at 3 hours and 2 minutes.

Hours 7 through 9 – 33% to 24%

  • As you can see from the graph, things started to level out a bit over the last few hours, as I was not on the Z2 Force nearly as much as earlier in the evening. The most that the device was being used was for a timer and random Facebook messages coming from my friends and family.
  • Screen on time at 24% was at 3 hours and 8 minutes.

Hours 17 through 21 – 24% to 18%

  • This was the boring time for everyone else, but an interesting period of time to see how well the Z2 Force held up overnight. Between midnight and the time of the above screenshot, the device was placed on a nearby nightstand and was used as my alarm to wake up in the morning.
  • As one would expect, the screen on time stayed the same overnight.

12:47 PM – Battery Depleted

  • Between the last check in and the battery dying, I took care of some emails and work messages, while also checking in on social media to see what was going on in the morning.
  • The final screen-on time count came to 3 hours, 48 minutes, and 27 seconds. The power usage of the display was calculated to 333mAh.

Bottom Line: Z2 Force Lasts Full Day

Starting from 100%, the Moto Z2 Force was able to handle much of what we threw at it, finishing with 3 hours and 48 minutes of screen on time. All-in-all, the battery lasted 22 hours and 10 minutes before it decided to throw caution to the wind and pass out before its next charge.

We’ll have to see how this stands up over the next few weeks, but I’ll definitely be back to give everyone an update on what I find. In the meantime, head over to the Moto Z2 Force forums and check out what’s going on over there! If you have any questions, feel free to leave a comment and we’ll get back to you ASAP!

