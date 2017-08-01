We’ve had a steady trickle of rumors and leaks for the upcoming Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus for a while now, but today Motorola has finally taken the wraps off of both phones. Here’s a peek at both the Moto G5S and the Moto G5S Plus, which will be coming to the United States this fall.

Moto G5S Specs

The Moto G5S sports a 3,000mAh battery, which is a slight upgrade over the 2,800mAh battery found in the Moto G5 . The Full HD display is 5.2″, making it a bit bigger than the Moto G5, but it has fewer pixels per inch because of the size increase. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 430 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. It also features an all metal design.

Moto G5S Plus Specs

The Moto G5S Plus’ biggest new feature is the dual 13MP camera sensors housed on the back of the phone. It also got an increase in screen size, going from 5.2-inches up to 5.5-inches. It’s powered by a Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box and features an all metal design.

There’s no official US launch date beyond “this fall”, but Motorola has revealed the pricing for the devices will be €249 for the Moto G5S and €299 for the Moto G5S Plus. Do you like what you see here? Let us know in the comments if you plan on getting one of these when the debut.