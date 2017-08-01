The LG V30 is set to be unveiled later this month and we’ve already seen a few renders of the device. The big new feature is actually the lack of a feature. LG is ditching the Second Screen for a more traditional design. A new image from the owners manual confirms the new design.

This outline image comes from OnLeaks. As we can see, the V30 looks a lot like the LG G6 . It has a nearly identical front and the back is slightly different. The dual cameras and flash have been rearranged a bit. One thing to note is the side view, which shows a raised front and back. The G6’s back is slightly raised from the edge and it looks like the front of the V30 will be as well.

All in all, the V30 looks like a pretty standard phone. LG stripped away the Second Screen gimmick and just made a phablet version of the G6. Do you like this decision?