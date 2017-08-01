It’s not often we see major manufacturers trying something different with their flagship lines, which is one reason the LG V series felt so refreshing when it debuted. The second screen was arguably useful for some and a downright annoyance for others, but it seems the South Korean company is going a different direction with the LG V30.

We’ve had a slow trickle of leaks and rumors about the upcoming handset, but today a new rumor suggests that the LG V30 might not feature a second screen like its predecessors. Android Authority reports that an exclusive inside source has confirmed the information to the, stating that the display that sat above the main display has been replaced in favor of a new floating bar.

The report doesn’t mention what the floating bar feature will include, but it’s been suggested that quick access to shortcuts and notifications is one detailed use case.

Aside from that, the report also says the phone will feature a 6.0″ QHD+ OLED FullVision display with rounded corners similar to the LG G6 . It’ll also support HDR 10 and Google Daydream out of the box.

It’s interesting to see LG go this direction with the LG V series, since it has garnered a die-hard following among enthusiasts who enjoy the larger design of the V series compared to the G series.

What do you think of this news if true? Did you use the second screen on your LG V10 / LG V20 at all?