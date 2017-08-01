If you bought the Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus with hopes of being able to use them with a Daydream headset, you’ll want to get your hands on the latest update. Google and Samsung have announced that a rollout is now happening that enables Daydream VR functionality.

Exact rollout details will vary by region and carrier. We know Verizon already seems to be pushing it to their users, and it shan’t take long before the others follow along.

Not sure whether you should get a Daydream View? Our review will tell you everything you need to know about it, including an answer to the all-important question: is it worth buying?

For those who already have it or are already convinced, be sure to dive deeper into some of our other coverage:

