Aug 1st, 2017

It’s August, and that means our monthly update of the Best Android Phones is here! This figures to be a pretty significant month, with 2 of the summer’s big hitters finding spots on the list.

Those 2 phones are the HTC U11 and OnePlus 5, but they aren’t just finding spots: they’re taking the list by storm with them both finding their place in the top 3.

The HTC U11 does it on the back of a great camera, a stunning design, blazing fast performance, and premium smartphone features like waterproofing. And then there’s the OnePlus 5: it might finally be the definitive flagship killer that OnePlus has been looking to make.

Who’s #1?

Left to Right: Galaxy S8, HTC U11, OnePlus 5.

We would hate to be accused of spoiling this Summer BlockBuster of action on the best Android phones list, of course, so take some time to make your own guess and then head through to see which Android phone has been crowned the king of kings.

