When Amazon first launched its Prime Exclusive phones initiative, Miami-based smartphone company BLU was one of the first to be on board. The BLU R1 HD was offered for only $50 so long as you were fine with Amazon displaying ads on the lock screen.

When a cyber security company caught Chinese malware pinging servers in Shangai, Amazon stopped selling various BLU phones until the issue was sorted. However, it appears as though the Chinese companies just got a bit slicker about how they hide these pings, because they’re still happening. We reported on the discovery after the Black Hat conference in Las Vegas revealed these phones were still subject to malware collecting information about the users and sending it to China.

Now, Amazon has responded yet again by taking BLU phones out of their Prime Exclusive line-up. If you take a look at the screenshot captured above, you’ll notice BLU phones have been removed. A quick search for “BLU R1 HD” on Amazon reveals several cases and other accessories for the phone, but it’s not available for sale anywhere.

This is the second time that Amazon has had to suspend sales of these rebranded Chinese smartphones. Perhaps the third time is the charm?