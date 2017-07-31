A new report suggests that Sprint has proposed a deal to merge with Charter. However, Charter doesn’t look to be interested in the deal. A Charter spokesman reached out to the Wall Street Journal and said they would keep its current deal with Verizon.

Charter already has an MVNO relationship with Verizon, which also attempted to merge last year. But Charter is happy with the current situation. Charter is one of the largest cable companies in the country, which makes them a target for acquisitions. It’s looking like Sprint won’t be the winner.